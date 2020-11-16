Entertainment

WATCH | Parades and emotional reunions: 5 great moments from Miss SA’s homecoming

16 November 2020 - 10:23
Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida during her homecoming in Limpopo.
Image: Indirect Media

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida made an emotional return to Limpopo and her home village of Ha-Masia this weekend, drawing massive crowds.

Musida was received by the VhaVenda King at Vhembe district municipality and the Makhado mayor during her visit, and held a parade around the streets of Polokwane.

There was also a fancy dinner and another parade in Thohoyandou.

The beauty queen spoke about the love and support she received from her hometown in an interview with TimesLIVE shortly after her crowning last month.

“This title means my dreams are valid. God changes the narrative irrespective of your surroundings, and I am proof of that. I used to watch the show and limit how much I would dream because I live in a village, how can I ever be Miss SA? Now I am here as Miss SA, saying your dreams are valid.

“There is an entire village behind me that is so much bigger than me. I have been carried up on a mountain of prayers.”

Her win was described as a “game changer” by many on social media, who hailed her decision to wear a clean cut crown. Sadly, many also drew comparisons with previous Miss SA and current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

It was all love from Tunzi, who said she was in awe of Musida.

“You're doing the most. I'm so happy to see Limpopo coming out to embrace you and welcoming you home. Keep making everyone proud,” she wrote.

Musida also found support from local celebs Bonang Matheba and Bonnie Mbuli.

The beauty queen was not letting any criticism get to her though, and had a great time.

Here are five great moments from her homecoming:

A parade

A tribute and a dance

“They just performed my grandmother’s song. The homecoming feels complete now,” Musida wrote on social media.

Visiting her grandfather, Elias Musida

“My grandfather is probably my favourite person in the entire world. He showed me love in its purest form. Sacrificed so much for all of us. I remember when I was six and used to visit him at the school he worked at. He would get on his bicycle and go to the nearest shop and get me a string of Chomp chocolates just to make me feel special.

"His gentleness with all his children and grandchildren has taught us love, respect, and kindness. He has been the greatest father figure to me and I am so blessed to have him as the love of my life,” she said.

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida with her grandfather Elias Musida during her homecoming in Ha-Masia Limpopo.
Image: Indirect Media

The drip!

The speeches

