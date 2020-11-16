WATCH | Parades and emotional reunions: 5 great moments from Miss SA’s homecoming

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida made an emotional return to Limpopo and her home village of Ha-Masia this weekend, drawing massive crowds.

Musida was received by the VhaVenda King at Vhembe district municipality and the Makhado mayor during her visit, and held a parade around the streets of Polokwane.

There was also a fancy dinner and another parade in Thohoyandou.

The beauty queen spoke about the love and support she received from her hometown in an interview with TimesLIVE shortly after her crowning last month.

“This title means my dreams are valid. God changes the narrative irrespective of your surroundings, and I am proof of that. I used to watch the show and limit how much I would dream because I live in a village, how can I ever be Miss SA? Now I am here as Miss SA, saying your dreams are valid.

“There is an entire village behind me that is so much bigger than me. I have been carried up on a mountain of prayers.”

Her win was described as a “game changer” by many on social media, who hailed her decision to wear a clean cut crown. Sadly, many also drew comparisons with previous Miss SA and current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

It was all love from Tunzi, who said she was in awe of Musida.

“You're doing the most. I'm so happy to see Limpopo coming out to embrace you and welcoming you home. Keep making everyone proud,” she wrote.