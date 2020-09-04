Ready for your next holiday? This is what you can expect as Sun City re-opens

There are some things I didn’t miss during lockdown. People’s lack of manners and driving skills on the road are two such things, especially if you’re making your way somewhere on a Friday afternoon.

Then again, I’ve missed the excitement that comes with packing your bags, filling up the car, and hitting the road full of anticipation of what the weekend holds.

This past weekend I had a taste of that again as I made my way to Sun City to spend one night in The Palace ahead of the holiday resort’s grand opening on 2 September after almost six months of being completely shut down.

Despite the familiarity of a nostalgic weekend escape, it comes as no surprise that your experience will be very different if you decide to head to the North West for some of the spring fun Sun City promises to provide after months spent cooped up indoors.