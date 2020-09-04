Pitso Mosimane not obsessed with 'La Decima'

Downplaying winning what would be the club’s 10th league title, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso is already satisfied with his team’s achievements this season.



Sundowns still have a realistic chance to win the league as they’re second on the log on 56 points, level with leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who are at the summit by virtue of a superior goal difference (21), having managed three goals more than the Brazilians...