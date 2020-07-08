Innovation pumps up sanitiser entrepreneur

Khethi Ngwenya (29) from Germiston saw a gap in the market after realising there is a shortage of the bottles and screw caps needed to meet the rapid increase in the demand for hand sanitisers.

He invented the Geza hand sanitiser stand. Instead of a bottle of sanitiser being fitted to the unit, as is the norm with most foot-operated stands, the sanitiser is decanted straight into the stand itself.

The 960mm stand holds four litres of liquid. It can dispense between 200 and 300 sprays before needing to be refilled, making it perfect for places like schools and buildings that have a lot of foot traffic.

In addition to the stand itself, Ngwenya also sells his own Geza sanitiser, which comes in 20-litre bottles. “When the sanitiser inside the stand runs out, you can simply refill your Geza stand,” he says.

In cases where sanitiser is not needed, the stand can be filled with any brand of liquid soap.