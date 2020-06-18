5 tour companies that will remind you why Jozi rocks

We’ve all been stuck indoors for far too long. Luckily, tour guides are allowed to operate under lockdown level 3 and this means that local tour companies around Johannesburg resumed their operations again — available to smaller groups of people and under strict hygienic conditions.

While you can’t travel to other provinces, you can escape into the city for a few hours to stretch those legs and perhaps learn something new about this concrete jungle you call home. Just don’t forget your mask.

Past Experiences

The first full-time inner city walking tour company, Past Experiences was established in 2009. They have resumed operations under level 3 of lockdown and offer a choice of two private tours to a maximum of four people.

The following tours are available:

The General City Walk tour lasts between one and a half and two hours. It focuses on a bit of everything, including history, architecture, public art, political history, city planning and regeneration.

The Braamfontein Urban Art Walk tour lasts between one and a half and two hours and touches on Braamfontein’s regeneration and history with a focus on its public art, graffiti and street art.

Cost: R1000 for 1 to 3 people and R1100 for 4 people.

For more information visit Past Experience's website. To make a booking or enquire about tour dates and times, email Jo Buitendacht at past.experiences@hotmail.com.