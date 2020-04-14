TravelTuesday: Five ways to experience Cape Town virtually

Is cabin fever driving you up the walls? Do you need some inspiration to take your mind off of things? Look no further than the local delights Cape Town has to offer. With a number of sites offering virtual visits, escaping your dull reality is as easy as clicking on a YouTube video. Here’s our selection of our top picks of virtual experiences in the Mother City.

1. Visit the Zeitz Mocaa from your couch with a virtual tour of the museum. Under its campaign #MocaaFromYourCouch, the Zeitz Mocaa has been highlighting artists, exhibitions and displays in the museum on its social media channels. They’ve also done 3-D mapping of previous exhibitions which are available on their website or you can do an audio tour of the museum on its SoundCloud channel.