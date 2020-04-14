#TravelTuesday: Five ways to experience Cape Town virtually
Is cabin fever driving you up the walls? Do you need some inspiration to take your mind off of things? Look no further than the local delights Cape Town has to offer. With a number of sites offering virtual visits, escaping your dull reality is as easy as clicking on a YouTube video. Here’s our selection of our top picks of virtual experiences in the Mother City.
1. Visit the Zeitz Mocaa from your couch with a virtual tour of the museum. Under its campaign #MocaaFromYourCouch, the Zeitz Mocaa has been highlighting artists, exhibitions and displays in the museum on its social media channels. They’ve also done 3-D mapping of previous exhibitions which are available on their website or you can do an audio tour of the museum on its SoundCloud channel.
2. Sharpen your Cape Malay cooking skills with help from Fatima Sydow. Famous in the Bo-Kaap for her cooking classes, Fatima has been sharing step-by-step guides for some of her favourite recipes via videos she has been posting to her Facebook page during lockdown. Pickled fish? Malva pudding? Vetkoek? You’ll be cooking like a pro in no time!
3. Do a virtual tour of Robben Island – one of Cape Town’s most famous attractions. Simply download the Robben Island Museum Tour Guide app available for free on Android and IOS to start exploring the island and museum. Alternatively, you can do a tour of the museum, from disembarking the ferry, to the end of the tour, on Google Arts and Culture.
4. With one of the Seven Wonders of the World right on South Africa’s doorstep, a virtual visit of Table Mountain seems in order. With a 360° YouTube video of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, you can experience the view from the parking lot to the top of the mountain.
5. The African penguins at Boulders Beach on the Cape Peninsula are local celebrities in Cape Town. If you’re in need of wildlife viewing to the cutest degree, take a 360° virtual visit of the area.