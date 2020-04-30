Beyoncé Nefertiti-inspired statue exhibition now online

“As a sculptor, I developed a technique of using paper and cement which I learned from cheap graves in Brazil. In this particular work of art, this technique went further in the sense of converting a two-dimensional image into a 3D statue. It is somewhat complicated and at the same time an amateur technique. You would laugh at me if I showed you how I did it!”, says the sculptor.

Through his art, Pitta aims to undo messages, orders and commandments. He hopes for people to understand that violence and language are bonded. According to him, the sirens are not there to see, hear, or say anything but rather to resist.

With various measures implemented as a result of the coronavirus, and social distancing being the name of the game, you can still enjoy the exhibition from the comfort of your own home by visiting here.