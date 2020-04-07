TravelTuesday: Five museums you can visit virtually

We're sure if you have to hear the word ‘lockdown’ one more time you might just jump through your skin. We feel the same. But #TravelTuesdays are meant to inspire, not agitate, and for this reason we’ve put together a list of world-renowned museums that you can visit from the comfort of bed.

These museums all offer free online virtual tours that enable viewers to get a glimpse of the collections they hold, from Paris to Italy and New York. We hope they will inspire you until the next time you can take a trip in real life.

1. The Louvre is one of the most famous landmarks in Paris but just because people across the globe are stuck indoors doesn’t stop those who have always wanted to visit from not gaining an inside peek. It offers four virtual tours. Discover the ceilings of the Galerie d'Apollon and artworks from some of history’s most famous artists or marvel at Egyptian antiquities. To join a tour, visit louvre.fr.