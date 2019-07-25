Are y’all haters corny with that plagiarism mess? A history of Beyoncé's copycat accusations

Beyoncé’s Spirit music video had social media abuzz last week. Praised for its beautiful visuals, great garments and overall aesthetic, it affirmed what we’ve long known - Beyoncé is a living icon.

The track is off The Lion King: The Gift – the companion album to Disney’s remake of the classic film – the singer’s “love letter to Africa”.

However, it seems Queen B can’t take all the credit for the video - it looks too similar to South African singer-songwriter Petite Noir’s visual album La Maison Noir for many people’s liking.