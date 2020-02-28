5 minutes with Unathi Nkayi

What is it about Kaya FM that convinced you to return to radio?

The station speaks to a global audience that is driven and is unapologetic about being Afropolitan. That is who I am. The station speaks about Johannesburg, the continent and diaspora with the same level of love and affection and that is what I want of all of us. Kaya FM is leading in the space of its digital footprint and now, with the launch of our app, we reach that global audience more easily. As a television producer, too, that excites me as we are in the thick of things in this fourth industrial revolution. I also get to work with a team that I admire on and off air, which is a privilege, to say the least.