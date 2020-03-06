Swazi Dlamini snubs Yvonne Chaka Chaka's awards

Singer Swazi Dlamini has snubbed Yvonne Chaka Chaka's awards just a week before they are staged.

The "Princess of Africa", as Chaka Chaka is affectionately known by her legion of fans, is the brains behind the Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians (BVSM) awards in which Dlamini was nominated.

Chaka Chaka yesterday confirmed to Sowetan that Dlamini had asked to be removed from the gospel category where she was nominated against Nonhlanhla Mdluli and Nokukhanya Dlamini.

The awards, set to take place on March 15 at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto, aim to shine the spotlight on backing vocalists and session musicians who have for a long time been cast aside in other awards shows.

A crop of musicians to be honoured this year are from the period between 1996 and 2000.

"She (Dlamini) sent us an email thanking us for the nomination and said she thought there were too many people deserving of the award," Chaka Chaka said.

She added: "I respect her decision, the spirit of these awards is not competition, but to acknowledge and appreciate backing vocalists and session musicians and their work together with frontline artists.

"We also started an endowment fund for a better future. We will continue to do so."

Singer Mamie Ntshauba will replace Dlamini in her category.