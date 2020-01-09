Top grooming tips for dealing with unwanted hairs

ZAP IT!

While manscaping is a common grooming practice, with many grooming establishments offering treatments such as waxing and hair removal, laser treatments do offer another solution. “Laser hair removal is popular among men to remove unwanted hair,” says Sonette Donker, founder of local skin clinic Skin iD.

“When doing laser hair removal, a course will be recommended based on the area and hair growth, thereafter a maintenance programme will be suggested,” says Donker. The process is relatively painless due to the use of Soprano Laser System technology, which targets hair from the follicle by using low-level energy that is rapidly pulsed and distributed evenly in a circular motion.

This is quicker, less painful and doesn’t damage the skin. Before you book, ask whether the specific laser used is safe to use on dark skin tones, as most have been known to cause pigmentation and scarring in the past. It is also recommended to do a patch test on the arm or a small area of the skin to check if your skin has any adverse reactions or sensitivity to the treatment, before committing to a larger area.

Cost: From R230 a session, depending on body area, thelaserbeautique.co.za