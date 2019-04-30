Top grooming tips to deal with common but embarrassing body issues

Dry Scalp

Men who are used to rocking a chiskop may list a dry scalp as one of their grooming concerns. Not having hair to hide the condition of the scalp means that you’re more susceptible to embarrassment due to tiny flakes resembling dandruff. Dry scalp can be the result of genuine dryness, as the skin is constantly exposed to the elements, but can also be caused by sensitivity to constant shaving. Look for shampoos with ingredients such as urea and lactate. These naturally produced components help to hydrate and soothe the scalp skin. Follow cleansing with a scalp serum or lotion for added protection and moisture.