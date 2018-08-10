Attention men: don't be sensitive!

Smooth shaving

A crucial but often neglected step that aids in combating sensitivity is exfoliation: the removal of dry skin plays a role in preventing shaving bumps and nicks.

“Mature and drier skins should exfoliate at least once or twice a week, depending on the sensitivity of the skin, as dry skins are more prone to sensitivity and dehydration,” says Stephanie-Anne Dickenson, Optiphi training specialist. Use a granular exfoliator such as the Sorbet Man 2-in-1 Face Wash and Scrub, 150ml, R80 or an enzymatic formula if your skin is very sensitive.