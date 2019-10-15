Christmas meals for poor can be nutritious too

The Christmas season is approaching and churches and other organisations will be giving parties for the underprivileged and aged.

Many poor people, including homeless adults and street children, have very poor diets so they should be served nutritious food such as enriched bread, meat, fish, chicken, eggs, cheese, cooked dried beans, lentils and peas served hot or cold in salads, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit or fresh fruit salad, custard and milk tart made with milk (not coffee creamer), pumpkin fritters and banana bread.

Many of the above foods are more nutritious and cheaper per kilogram than sweets, potato crisps, maize snacks and so on.

Jane Thomson, Auckland Park, Johannesburg