We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here is what we found

SHAKY MOMENTUM

We established that dispatching evasive manoeuvres are not strong points of these cars. Nor are they particularly great at higher velocities. There are some anomalies to note. While the Datsun seemed more unsettled by our lane change, it tracks (comparatively) more confidently at speeds in excess of 100km/h. That could be due to the fact that it is the heavier car, tipping the scales at 865kg.

The effects of crosswinds are dramatically noticeable from behind the wheel of the Renault, which weighs the same as a Ziploc bag filled with burps. Fine, just slightly more than that, at 695kg.

So it is the sprightlier performer - moot point, maybe, since you would want to purposely avoid the right lane. What was assuring was the act of deploying those little anchors: the addition of anti-lock brakes ensured both cars pulled-up drama free and with negligible differences in distances between them. It is telling, indeed, that the finest part of your experience with the Kwid and Go involves bringing them to a stop and emerging unscathed.

The Go is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, producing 50kW and 104Nm, mated to a five-speed manual. The Kwid has the same number of cylinders and a manual with the same number of forward gears. Its 999cc displacement is good for 50kW and 91Nm.

SITTING DOWN

Both models can be had with comprehensive infotainment systems. This is a unique selling point in the category. It is an element that the brands have used to inveigle those younger, technologically savvy first-time buyers. You wonder if the cost of omitting those touch-screen setups could have freed cash to invest in strengthening the bodies of the vehicles.