Competition Commission slams high cost of private healthcare and medical scheme cover

A hard-hitting report by the Competition Commission has stopped short of accusing the private healthcare industry of exploiting unsuspecting clients while offering little value for money.

The Health Market Inquiry Report, published on Monday, found that consumers were at the receiving end of high costs in private healthcare and medical scheme cover while there was no evidence that these increases resulted in improvements in health outcomes.

The report also lamented that the healthcare sector was awash with uninformed and disempowered consumers while practitioners were subjected to little regulation and failures of accountability at many levels.

"In our review of the South African private healthcare market we found that it is characterised by high and rising costs of healthcare and medical scheme cover, and significant overutilisation without stakeholders having been able to demonstrate associated improvements in health outcomes.