New cars, new homes: these celebs are prospering!
Celebrities having been living their best lives recently with some big buck purchases. They clearly heeded Ciara’s call to level up, and have been taking to social media to show us exactly what they have been doing with the paper they have been banking.
Here are three celebs that should make you want to wake up while it’s still dark outside so you can go work hard even in this winter cold.
Boity Rovin' about town
Television personality and rapper Boity Thulo has a new set of wheels. The Ba Kae rapper got a Lumma Range Rover sport V8 on Monday.
Just last week the 29 year old tweeted about how ready she was for a new car and then Esther (the name she gave her car) arrived! Boity's new car comes as another big win for the star who has a fragrance line with Impulse and a body toning supplement. We stan a queen who smashes her goals and rewards herself for it.
Moshe Ndiki in an SUV
May was also full of blessings for Moshe Ndiki. The actor, presenter and comedian took to Instagram to announce that he had gifted himself a new car – a Jeep SUV.
Ndiki thanked God, his mother, his ancestors and even his own hard work for enabling him to purchase the big machine. He even named it Busiswa, because he is blessed.
Then of course when he bumped into Somizi, the two entertainers posed on their SUVs and gave us even more life.
Russell Wilson houses his mommy
Last month American football star and husband to Ciara, Russell Wilson, bought his mother a house for Mother’s Day.
Wilson surprised her with the keys to the house accompanied by his wife and daughter.
His mother was so shocked, it took a while for it to truly sink in what was happening. The star athlete uploaded a video to Instagram and then captioned it with a loving message to his mother, thanking her for loving him and never wanting anything from him other than love. We are not crying…