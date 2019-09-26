Katlego Maboe shares tips on how to look and smell good this summer
Katlego Maboe is one busy man. With a thriving television career, the 32-year old presenter’s star power is also cemented by the several endorsements he is involved with. Maboe, who was recently announced as the ambassador for the Playboy Signature collection, spoke to us about some of his top fashion and grooming tips.
Please take us through your typical daily skin routine.
I wash my face during my shower, where I exfoliate daily, using a soft sponge and a good face wash. Nothing too complicated, just a thorough and gentle clean followed by a good moisturiser (same as the wash) and ending off with an aloe vera gel for added moisture as I tend to have dry skin.
Since you lead such a busy life, how do you make sure you stay smelling fresh and good?
I carry a deodorant and bottle ofcologne in every bag I have. I spray and sprits a little bit on before a big meeting or event.
What are the three must-have items this summer?
● Stylish summer shirts for any occasion, whether a party or dinner.
● A fresh summer haircut from your trusted barber.
● And of course, a great summer scent to complement the above.
What advice would you have given your 16-year-old self?
I would’ve told him to start learning and understanding concepts like compound interest and invest much earlier. I also would’ve told him that he needs to stress less and enjoy the journey of life a lot more.
What three fashion trends should lose this season?
● Anything tie-dyed! Stay away.
● Three-quarter pants-shorts. I mean, are they pants? Are they shorts? No …
● Colour-blocking suits.
