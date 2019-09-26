Katlego Maboe shares tips on how to look and smell good this summer

Please take us through your typical daily skin routine.

I wash my face during my shower, where I exfoliate daily, using a soft sponge and a good face wash. Nothing too complicated, just a thorough and gentle clean followed by a good moisturiser (same as the wash) and ending off with an aloe vera gel for added moisture as I tend to have dry skin.

Since you lead such a busy life, how do you make sure you stay smelling fresh and good?

I carry a deodorant and bottle ofcologne in every bag I have. I spray and sprits a little bit on before a big meeting or event.

What are the three must-have items this summer?

● Stylish summer shirts for any occasion, whether a party or dinner.

● A fresh summer haircut from your trusted barber.

● And of course, a great summer scent to complement the above.

What advice would you have given your 16-year-old self?

I would’ve told him to start learning and understanding concepts like compound interest and invest much earlier. I also would’ve told him that he needs to stress less and enjoy the journey of life a lot more.

What three fashion trends should lose this season?

● Anything tie-dyed! Stay away.

● Three-quarter pants-shorts. I mean, are they pants? Are they shorts? No …

● Colour-blocking suits.