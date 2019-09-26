Authorities must walk the talk on indigenous languages

This year, Heritage Day comes at a time when SA is grappling with how to become and remain a socially cohesive society, where the dignity of all is upheld and defended.

Special attention this year is given to language in line with the United Nations Year of Indigenous Languages. Language continues to be an emotive and provocative issue in the country, especially in regard to the elevation of some languages above others.

This is a matter of particular relevance given that there are 11 official languages.

In his official Heritage Day address, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that no language is superior to another and that his government is doing everything within its means to preserve and promote all SA's languages.

Previously, ethnic, cultural and linguistic differences were politicised and used as tools to divide the country's people into separate pseudo states and sections in cities' townships.

The constitution describes society as one that is united in its diversity. It recognises cultural and linguistic differences but presents these as a kaleidoscope of being rather than a justification for separation and segregation.