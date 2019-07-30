Life lessons from spiritual leaders

Wendy Luhabe - Entrepreneur and one of the driving forces behind the Professional Women’s Prayer Circle, a network of women who regularly pray together

LESSON #6: DAILY PRAYER

Luhabe starts every morning with prayer. “I wake up at 4am most days. I kneel down and pray, then I do my daily Bible studies and spiritual reading.”This practice, which she’s mastered over the years, empowers her and shapes the way she thinks about each day. “I am ready to face the world knowing that God has gone ahead of me, and I am equipped to command the day and glorify Him.”

LESSON #7: EXERCISING FAITH

Consistent with her daily habit of prayer and Bible study, Luhabe has learnt an important lesson about faith: “Faith is like a muscle; we have to exercise it until it grows. I had faith long before I had a relationship with God, and I have seen my faith grow as my relationship with God developed, and I have been able to hear Him as He whispers about small and large matters. “I have been amazed to witness that when we are obedient and surrender to God, He keeps His promises. I am convinced that the best way to strengthen our faith is to have a regular routine to spend time with God, study the Word and get to know Him daily, not when it is convenient. We need to make Him part of our daily schedule, and He will make us part of His daily schedule. That is what I mean by obedience.”