3 simple wellness trends to improve your well-being

Health is no longer just about food and exercise. In our high-speed, ever-changing world, health has evolved into wellness — a multidimensional and holistic approach to a healthier lifestyle.

Wellness is such a personal journey, and if there’s one thing I’ve learnt, it’s that small changes make it easier to figure out what works for you. But this journey starts only when you try something new.When it comes to health and wellness, I’m a bit of a yes woman — I’ll try anything that might make me even just a little bit healthier, happier, or fitter.

From eating vegan to drinking kombucha, from practising Bikram yoga to trying new natural substances such as moringa-leaf powder, you could say I am rather fearless in my pursuit of the next level of my wellness.As health fads come and go, knowing what’s good and worth trying can become a roll of the dice. Here are a few trends that are worth a go: they could just make you feel a little healthier, happier, and fitter today.