3 simple wellness trends to improve your well-being
Health is no longer just about food and exercise. In our high-speed, ever-changing world, health has evolved into wellness — a multidimensional and holistic approach to a healthier lifestyle.
Wellness is such a personal journey, and if there’s one thing I’ve learnt, it’s that small changes make it easier to figure out what works for you. But this journey starts only when you try something new.When it comes to health and wellness, I’m a bit of a yes woman — I’ll try anything that might make me even just a little bit healthier, happier, or fitter.
From eating vegan to drinking kombucha, from practising Bikram yoga to trying new natural substances such as moringa-leaf powder, you could say I am rather fearless in my pursuit of the next level of my wellness.As health fads come and go, knowing what’s good and worth trying can become a roll of the dice. Here are a few trends that are worth a go: they could just make you feel a little healthier, happier, and fitter today.
The new cardio
When I found out that bouncing around on a small trampoline was considered a legitimate form of exercise, I thought: “Why not?” Sounds easy enough, right? Yes and no — just be prepared to sweat and get your heart rate up because, when used in a targeted way, this little trampoline packs a punch. But don’t worry, rebounding is still fun.
This playful exercise has many benefits: it’s twice as effective as running,boosts lymphatic drainage, improves digestion, detoxes the entire body, and boosts energy levels. It is also low-impact, meaning it places less stress on your ankles, knees, and back. Rebounding makes working out at home easy: just throw in some light dumbbells and resistance bands to take it up a notch.
The new juice
Two words: “celery juice”. Chances are you’ve seen the latest juice craze on your social-media feeds, and thought it’s, well, crazy. But here’s a little food for thought… I’m one of those people who cannot start the day without coffee and I’m also prone to afternoon energy slumps: basically, life without caffeine is not one I like to think about.
Enter celery juice. This particular green juice is packed with vitamins C and K, potassium, and magnesium. It’s also rich in other minerals and mineral salts, which help the absorption of nutrients, meaning it can do a whole world of good for your body.
I can confidently report that celery juice really does boost your energy levels throughout the day. It’s also great for digestion, so why not buy a bunch and get juicing? The taste is not nearly as bad as you would expect.
The new feel-good accessory
A large, glowing rock of pink salt is one of those items you don’t know you need until it’s staring you right in the face. The Himalayan Salt Lamp, which is made from a hollowed-out rock of Himalayan salt, is a must-have, feel-good addition to your space.
This ancient, pink crystal is nice to look at and great for improving your mood and creating good ambience. It’s also said to detoxify the environment when it warms up: the salt lamp attracts water molecules in the air, and any pollutants floating around get pulled down to the rock with them.