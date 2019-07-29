Mkhwebane slams judge in Gordhan case, saying she 'overreached'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she will appeal the Pretoria High Court judgment suspending her remedial action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

On Monday, the court interdicted Mkhwebane from enforcing the action recommended in her report on the SA Revenue Service’s (Sars) "rogue unit".

The court found that the public protector’s office would not suffer any harm if the interdict was granted, but that Gordhan would.