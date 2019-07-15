R42,000 fine for Mazibuye pair guilty of anti-Indian hate speech

They were taken to Durban’s Equality Court by the Human Rights Commission and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation where they stuck to their guns, saying they were "telling the truth" and were "fearless truth tellers and crusaders on a mission to expose and speak the truth to power".

This lack of remorse, Equality Court magistrate John Sanders said on Monday, was why he had chosen to impose a "most punitive sanction".

"It is perfectly true that the law makes provision for the court to order that an unconditional apology be made. But this is only appropriate where such an apology is genuine, entirely sincere and heartfelt.

"Nothing during these proceedings has given this court the slightest indication that they are in any sense apologetic. Nor do they have the slightest regret for their actions. From their perspective, the Codesa, the constitution, the ANC, the SA Human Rights Commission, equality legislation and this court are all wrong.

"They claim they alone have a monopoly on truth."

He said any apology would be "entirely vacuous, hollow and utterly worthless" and would only demean the court and the victims of their hate speech.