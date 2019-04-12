Tips for caring for your hair with protective styling this winter
With cooler weather comes the upsurge in protective styling. Here are our expert tips on how to look after your hair, no matter which style you choose:
Twists, braids and weaves
Frika hairstylist Jimmy Shibambu says protective styles are not only great for protecting your ends and your hair from friction caused by clothing but you can also keep them for a while.
“Avoid keeping them for too long as this can lead to excessive tangling and eventually breakage when detangling the hair,” says Shibambu. “Don’t be afraid to moisturise your hair while it’s in a protective style. Use water or a moisturising spray. Moisturise at least three times a week while you have a protective style as product build-up can cause dandruff.”
Cornrows, Bantu knots
S Mag beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi suggests cornrows be washed and redone at least every two weeks to remove buildup and keep hair moisturised.
“It’s important to incorporate protective styling into your routine if you have a natural Afro. It is the most vital method for promoting growth and preventing too much breakage,’’ Thusi says.
She says Bantu knots are another great protective style, and can also double up as a great way to achieve heat-less waves.