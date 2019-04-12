Tips for caring for your hair with protective styling this winter

Twists, braids and weaves

Frika hairstylist Jimmy Shibambu says protective styles are not only great for protecting your ends and your hair from friction caused by clothing but you can also keep them for a while.

“Avoid keeping them for too long as this can lead to excessive tangling and eventually breakage when detangling the hair,” says Shibambu. “Don’t be afraid to moisturise your hair while it’s in a protective style. Use water or a moisturising spray. Moisturise at least three times a week while you have a protective style as product build-up can cause dandruff.”