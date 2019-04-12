S Mag

Tips for caring for your hair with protective styling this winter

By Thabile Mokone - 12 April 2019 - 00:00
Lerato Kganyago.
Lerato Kganyago.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

With cooler weather comes the upsurge in protective styling. Here are our expert tips on how to look after your hair, no matter which style you choose:

Twists, braids and weaves

Frika hairstylist Jimmy Shibambu says protective styles are not only great for protecting your ends and your hair from friction caused by clothing but you can also keep them for a while.

“Avoid keeping them for too long as this can lead to excessive tangling and eventually breakage when detangling the hair,” says Shibambu. “Don’t be afraid to moisturise your hair while it’s in a protective style. Use water or a moisturising spray. Moisturise at least three times a week while you have a protective style as product build-up can cause dandruff.”

View this post on Instagram

Lufuno ❤️

A post shared by Leratokganyago👑 (@leratokganyago) on

Cornrows, Bantu knots

S Mag beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi suggests cornrows be washed and redone at least every two weeks to remove buildup and keep hair moisturised.

“It’s important to incorporate protective styling into your routine if you have a natural Afro. It is the most vital method for promoting growth and preventing too much breakage,’’ Thusi says.

She says Bantu knots are another great protective style, and can also double up as a great way to achieve heat-less waves.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X