Minnie Dlamini doing it her way in beauty business
Beauty mogul in the making, Minnie Dlamini-Jones got tired of waiting for big international cosmetic brands to make her an ambassador, so she created her own skincare range MD.
The 29-year-old celebrity businesswoman, is already making waves with her TV production company Beautiful Day, and now branching out into the booming beauty industry.
It's forecast that the SA skincare market will grow at a compound annual rate of 7.4% between 2019 and 2024.
MD, that has been five years in the making, joins local skincare brands such as Africology as well as Lulu & Marula.
"I believe in paying your dues because everyone is always in a rush and not willing to put in the work," Minnie observes.
"I think it's time to start changing the narrative of the game. When I started you worked really hard to stay relevant and then you sat back hoping a leading cosmetic brand will want you as their face. I just got to a point where I was tired of waiting.
"At the end of the day we have to think bigger than the next TV show and next million on social media. That's what I'm trying to represent."
The products - body lotion, body wash and soap - come in three variants. Cocoa Crystal which is her favourite is specifically formulated for a very dry skin.
Rose Quartz is for the normal skin, while Tropical Topaz caters for oily skin.
"I wanted to create something that was for a different demographic of people.
"I started from a very dry skin; whether it's summer or winter I'm always ashy.
"So I found that I needed something that is high in moisture and intensity.
"But everything in the market for that was very expensive."
Affordability and access was big for Minnie, as such her products are available at health and beauty stores in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg and retail at between R15 and R39.
"I wanted it to be something that didn't break the account of my following. Putting my name on it for me wasn't enough; it needed to look like something I'd have in my life. It's something that I felt like was really important in this economy. You look at how much we spend on international brands and our economy has been suffering in the last few years."
At home, as Minnie is getting ready to celebrate her second wedding anniversary with husband Quinton Jones, she says she's happier than ever.
"What has been great is that I got close to that home feeling that I grew up in. It was really important for me to be in a situation where I'm comfortable, loved, protected and taken care of.
"The last time I felt like that was when I last lived at home with my parents nine years ago."
Next year she celebrates 10 years in the entertainment industry. She got her first taste of fame after winning the presenter search for popular music show Live Amp.
Over the years she has dominated the small screen in shows like HomeGround.