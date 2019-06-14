5 make-up tips to get your skin poppin' in the dead of winter
1. DITCH THE FOUNDATION BRUSH
Apply foundation with your hands and blend out by tapping in any harsh lines with the fingertips. The warmth of your hands will help the foundation to melt into the skin and look more natural as well as seamless.
2. PREP THE SKIN WITH AN ILLUMINATOR
For that lit-from-within luminosity, use a balmy cream or liquid illuminator with a pearlescent finish on the high planes of the face (cheekbones, nose bridge, brow bone) before applying foundation.
3. MIX A FEW DROPS OF FACE OIL
Contrary to popular belief, adding an oil to your foundation, especially a matte one, won't make it slip throughout the day but instead will provide a radiance and help the foundation to glide better onto skin.
4. DON'T OVERUSE THE PRIMER
Primer is definitely a must for a flawless base to foundation but try not to overdo it as it can make foundation look less like skin. Apply primer only to the places where your foundation slips most, like the T-zone or where enlarged pores are more visible.
5. USE CONCEALER TO MINIMISE FOUNDATION USE
Most of the time the best complexions are the ones that use a minimal amount of foundation. Apply a super sheer layer of foundation over the face and then heavy-duty spot correct, where needed, with a concealer.
7 OF THE BEST GLOW GETTERS
Achieve flawless coverage with these foundations that are in the glowing business with hydrating, buildable formulas
- Dior Forever Skin Glow, 30ml for R880
- Clarins Skin Illusion Natural Hydrating Foundation, 30ml for R515
- Lancôme Skin Feels Good Hydrating Skin Tint Healthy Glow SPF 23, 32ml for R495
- Palladio Under Eyes Disguise Full Coverage Concealer, 10ml for R95
- Chanel Ultra Le Teint All-day Comfort Flawless Finish Foundation, 30ml for R925
- NYX Total Control Drop Primer, 10ml for R220
- Chanel Baume Essentiel in Sculpting, R765