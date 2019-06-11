Photographer Reatile Moalusi shines light on skin condition vitiligo

Photographer Reatile Moalusi has spent the past nine years photographing people who live with vitiligo, aiming to debunk the myths and prejudices surrounding it.

In his current solo exhibition, Molelo Wa Badimo, Moalusi uses photography to comment on vitiligo’s position in society, culture and spirituality.

The exhibition consists of a three-part portrait series – Complexion, Pigment and Hue – which captures the experiences of people with vitiligo.

Vitiligo is a disease that causes the loss of skin colour in blotches when the cells that produce melanin die or stop functioning. It affects people of all skin types and, although is not life threatening or contagious, it remains misunderstood and individuals who live with it are stigmatised.

Moalusi’s interest vitiligo in started in 2010 when he met a young woman with it. Finding her captivating, he took a picture of her and this was the catalyst for his exploration of the disease.

At the time, no one on the continent had amassed a comprehensive body of work on vitiligo in Africa and Moalusi says he feels privileged to have been the first.