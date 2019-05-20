Three arrested after man's body found hidden under bed in Western Cape

Three people have been arrested after the body of a man was found hidden under a bed in the informal settlement of Hopefield, north of Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said on Monday that police had received a tip-off about an unlicensed firearm and conducted a search operation in the area on Sunday evening.

"The search was extended to an outside informal dwelling in the yard, where the members found a body of a 54-year-old man hidden under a bed," he said.

Traut said three people living on the property - aged 22, 28 and 30 - were arrested and charged with murder. They are expected to appear in court soon.

The cause of the man's death is not yet known.

"It is suspected that he was killed a day before his body was discovered. The firearm that was sought is yet to be found," said Traut.