#BodyGoals: Boity shares 10 of her favourite fitness tips
Boity, quite frankly, is unstoppable.
She is an actress, a model, a TV host, a rising hip hop star as well as being a fitness star!
She even has her own supplements that are a blend of natural ingredients in the form of capsules called Boity Toning Support.
Not only is she #bodygoals, she is now on a mission to help everyone else reach those goals.
“Becoming a celebrity is a journey with many milestones, but health and fitness put me on the super highway to success. My secret to looking great and feeling fantastic is simply a tried and tested combination of exercise, balanced nutrition,”
Boity was kind enough to share ten of her best fitness tips with us. And although you should always consult your doctor before beginning any exercise (or diet) programme, we are sure Boity is definitely one to listen to if you want to start working on your summer body.
Boity’s 10 fitness tips.
1. Exercise, at least five times per week
I know it’s a lot but I know you are up to it.
2. Workout wherever, whenever
It’s not essential to be a member of a gym. Sometimes my schedule didn’t allow me to get to a gym, whilst at other times I worked out five times a week with a personal trainer. I’ve always chosen to use whatever was available to activate my goals.
3. Go for a jog in the park
Choose hills for a challenge to really shed the kilos. Go cycling. These are great activities to increase your metabolism.
4. Start with a 10-minute high intensity workout
You can also try a 20-minute low intensity workout daily and as you get fitter, increase the time and intensity of the exercise to improve your stamina and reach your weight loss target.
5. Try walking or running up stairs
You don’t necessarily have to exhaust yourself. A good fast-paced walk around the block also burns calories beautifully.
6. Get yourself a skipping rope
You can easily lose almost 500 calories with half an hour of skipping.
7. Weight train
Resistance exercises tone, shape and build muscle while breaking down fats. Don’t be afraid to train with weights. You will not get too big and will add those sexy lines you always dreamed of.
8. Hiking is great exercise activity that’s also fun
It will improve your muscle fitness and lift your spirits.
9. Do some high intensity dancing.