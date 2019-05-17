BodyGoals: Boity shares 10 of her favourite fitness tips

Boity, quite frankly, is unstoppable.

She is an actress, a model, a TV host, a rising hip hop star as well as being a fitness star!

She even has her own supplements that are a blend of natural ingredients in the form of capsules called Boity Toning Support.

Not only is she #bodygoals, she is now on a mission to help everyone else reach those goals.

“Becoming a celebrity is a journey with many milestones, but health and fitness put me on the super highway to success. My secret to looking great and feeling fantastic is simply a tried and tested combination of exercise, balanced nutrition,”

Boity was kind enough to share ten of her best fitness tips with us. And although you should always consult your doctor before beginning any exercise (or diet) programme, we are sure Boity is definitely one to listen to if you want to start working on your summer body.

Boity’s 10 fitness tips.