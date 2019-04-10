Smoke & mirrors: a look into the different uses of marijuana

The last thing one might expect a 63-year-old medical professor, a 59-year-old social worker and a 33-year-old human resources (HR) manager to have in common is their cannabis use.

None of them fits the stoner trope — a student hot-boxing their res room, or someone smoking marijuana on their couch while eating cereal straight from the box and watching cartoons. Marijuana, cannabis, weed, or dagga was an illegal drug in South Africa until its decriminalisation for personal use in September 2018.

Its recreational use has been against the law since 1922, although exceptions were made for medical use, religious practices, and when used as industrial hemp — where the plant can be refined for use in paper, textiles, clothing, biodegradable plastics, and even food products. But with the legal position handed down by the Western Cape High Court, South Africans are becoming more open to the wider uses of the plant for recreational and medicinal purposes.