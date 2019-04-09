Ace Magashule's loyalists disrupt Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book launch
A group of disgruntled ANC secretary general Ace Magashule’s loyalists interrupted the book launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.
The group from the Free State brought the event to a standstill as they stormed Exclusive Books in Sandton. Their presence resulted in the store's employee removing copies of Myburgh's book from the shelves.
The storming of Exclusive Books was condemned by ANC.
A man who identified himself as ANCYL member from the Free State who claimed to be Leoto “Gupta”, told Sowetan that the protesters could not allow a book peddled with “lies” be launched.
“They are undermining our SG these people. Now what we want is that there must be thorough research before it can be launched because this book has cited one side without hearing the other side,” he said.
“Gupta” claimed that Magashule was not provided with an opportunity to respond despite Myburg allegedly sending him questions.
Coincidently, Sowetan spotted Magashule’s personal assistant Mbali Hlophe at the food court along with three other people.
Police had to be called in to calm the crowd who were clearly not backing down.
The crowd were chanting songs and demanding that all “white people” leave Exclusive Books and only then, will they vacate the shops.
Asked to comment about his event, Myburg said: “We came to discuss something on an open democratic platform about an issue raised in public. And how important that information was going to be debated here tonight and we were dispirited by a group of people who do not value free and open discussion about important public interest matters,” he said.
Myburg said disruptions at book launches were becoming a pattern by people who have no interest in democratic processes.
The ANC last night issued a statement saying: "The ANC condemns the disruption and the call to burn books in the strongest possible terms. We wish to emphasise that those who disrupted the launch did not do so in the name of the ANC nor on behalf of the ANC secretary general (Magashule).
"We view the actions of these individuals in a very serious light as it undermines freedom of speech," said the party.
From state funds being used for ‘pro-Zuma' rallies and billions of rands potentially lost through dodgy deals: TimesLIVE sat down with ‘Gangster State’ author Pieter-Louis Myburgh for a look into why South Africans should care about his book on ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Myburgh also responds to allegations of being a ‘Stratcom agent’ and has even welcomed threats of legal action from Magashule himself.