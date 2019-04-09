Ace Magashule's loyalists disrupt Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book launch

A group of disgruntled ANC secretary general Ace Magashule’s loyalists interrupted the book launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

The group from the Free State brought the event to a standstill as they stormed Exclusive Books in Sandton. Their presence resulted in the store's employee removing copies of Myburgh's book from the shelves.

The storming of Exclusive Books was condemned by ANC.

A man who identified himself as ANCYL member from the Free State who claimed to be Leoto “Gupta”, told Sowetan that the protesters could not allow a book peddled with “lies” be launched.

“They are undermining our SG these people. Now what we want is that there must be thorough research before it can be launched because this book has cited one side without hearing the other side,” he said.

“Gupta” claimed that Magashule was not provided with an opportunity to respond despite Myburg allegedly sending him questions.