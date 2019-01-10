South Africa

Police weed out dagga plantations worth millions

By Nico Gous - 10 January 2019 - 17:35
.
.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Police in Mpumalanga weeded out and destroyed dagga plantations worth R21.9m near Barberton on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Col Mtsholi Bhembe said they destroyed 21‚910 plants.

"These plants were at various stages of growth‚ ranging from juvenile to fully grown."

War on drug abuse must be waged on all fronts by patriotic South Africans

I didn't like the court decision to legalise dagga. We have Rastafarians who use dagga for cultural beliefs.
Opinion
2 months ago

The police‚ the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Songimvelo Game Reserve rangers took part in the operation.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma said: "Follow-up operations will be executed as and when dagga fields are identified."

No arrests have been made.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'She liked making threats': Father of 4 children allegedly killed by mom speaks ...
Four dead, 620 injured in deadly Pretoria train crash
X