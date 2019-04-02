WATCH | This incredible Kanye West interview will leave you gobsmacked

In the interview, West says, “This is my first time doing this. I’m not actually attempting to do good, I just like, part of the reason why I even thought about or considered doing this recording like – what do you call it? – this interview – is because of the movie The Incredibles."

Kim was quick to ask the question on everyone’s minds: “Why?”

“It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews. The wife got a big butt and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like The Incredibles until we can finally fly.”