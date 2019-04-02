WATCH | This incredible Kanye West interview will leave you gobsmacked
The 16th season of reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered this past weekend and it seems the Kardashians will now be keeping up with Kanye West.
The premiere opened with West giving his first on-camera interview for the show and if you weren’t a fan of KUWTK until now, you might become one if this interview was anything to go on.
In the interview, West says, “This is my first time doing this. I’m not actually attempting to do good, I just like, part of the reason why I even thought about or considered doing this recording like – what do you call it? – this interview – is because of the movie The Incredibles."
Kim was quick to ask the question on everyone’s minds: “Why?”
“It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews. The wife got a big butt and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like The Incredibles until we can finally fly.”
While the superheroes do conduct interviews in the movie and Kardashian does have a “big butt” like Elastagirl, the Kardashian-West family will soon be welcoming their fourth child to the family, throwing the balance off between the movie and real life.
It’s a pity because fans were likely looking forward to seeing the pair take to the skies in spandex with their children North, Saint and Chicago.