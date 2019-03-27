Work smart: How to turn 14 days of leave into 40 days off
Last week, we got our first taste of long weekend, and boy, were we ready!
If you weren't one of the smart people that maximised by taking Friday off for a nice long weekend, fear not, because there are plenty other opportunities for you to create a nice long weekend for yourself.
If you haven’t yet put in your leave for the year, take a minute to plan the best combination of leave days coupled with public holidays. When added to weekends, you may find yourself scoring 40 days out of the office for a total of 14 annual leave days. Grab your calendar – it’s not cheating the system if it’s all in black and white.
Easter Weekend (April 19-22)
Take off: Thursday April 18 and Tuesday April 23.
Days off: Six.
Workers’ Day (May 1)
Take off: Thursday May 2 and Friday May 3.
Days off: Five.
Youth Day (June 16, observed on June 17)
Take off: Thursday June 13 and Friday June 14.
Days off: Five.
Women’s Day (August 9)
Take off: Monday August 12.
Days off: Four.
Heritage Day (September 24)
Take off: Monday September 23.
Days off: Four.
Day of Reconciliation (December 16)
Take off: Tuesday December 17.
Days off: Four.
Christmas (December 25, 26)
Take off: December 23, 24, 27, 30, 31.
Days off: 12.
Keep in mind:
If you keep more leave days for December you can get a total of 19 days off for nine days of leave by taking off December 17-20, 23-24, 27 and 30-31.
Election Day is on Tuesday, May 8. If you combine this with Workers’ Day and take leave on May 2, 3, 6 and 7 you will get eight days off work.