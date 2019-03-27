Work smart: How to turn 14 days of leave into 40 days off

Last week, we got our first taste of long weekend, and boy, were we ready!

If you weren't one of the smart people that maximised by taking Friday off for a nice long weekend, fear not, because there are plenty other opportunities for you to create a nice long weekend for yourself.

If you haven’t yet put in your leave for the year, take a minute to plan the best combination of leave days coupled with public holidays. When added to weekends, you may find yourself scoring 40 days out of the office for a total of 14 annual leave days. Grab your calendar – it’s not cheating the system if it’s all in black and white.