Boity, Bonang, Diddy & Lupita: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
As far as weekends go, this was a pretty slow one in celebville. Perhaps awards season has spoilt us, but with nothing big on the calendar and mostly promotional celeb-love abound, we have to say that this was not a weekend to remember.
But fear not because we still managed to round up some of what your faves did get up to this weekend.
We hate to be obvious (because she tells you in the caption), but Boity went to Zimbabwe where she continued her rap career promo at one of the clubs there. The rapper/presenter/personality looked super cool in a pair of chunky Gucci sneakers.
Bontle Modiselle looked priddy good in what we are making out to be a cover shoot for something. the dancer and presenter sure brought on the het, in what we are making out to be a church based on the stained glass windows and pews? Amen.
Bonang, of course, did what Bonang does best: look good. Queen B has made it no secret that she looooves the colour pink. But incase you didn't know, she loves pink....on pink....on pink.
View this post on Instagram
I remember Kim flying to see me on the set of can’t nobody hold me down. She took like a 12 hour flight to LA and 3 hour ride to the desert. With no complaints. Was always ride or die. From day 1! I called her BONNIE AND I WAS CLYDE! This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers. Miss you BONNIE ❤️ and will forever. Maaaaan life is beautiful to have had these experiences. Love you baby. @ladykp 🖤
Ever since the death of his baby mama and long-term love, Kim Porter, Diddy has seemingly been going through the most. The musician, has since the sudden death of Porter, come to realise that she was indeed the love of his life. This weekend he posted yet another tribute to Porter, calling her his "ride or die
Lupita N'yongo made sure that the bills remain paid when she continued on the promotional tour of her latest movie, Us. The IT girl actually went to the cinema to catch one of the screenings, and biy did she look good in her cute ensemble with the cutest purple skirt!
Nasty C also did a spot of self promotion when he posted a video thanking fans for getting him to the astronomical two million follower mark on Instagram. The rapper also seems to have changed up his hair colour again, now sporting platinum blonde locks. Sigh.