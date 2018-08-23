How to look after your new tattoo

Moisturise the scabs

Laka says, in her experience, the skin is often overworked during the process of inking, resulting in scabs. She advises against picking off the scabs. You should rather opt for applying a moisturiser and choose one which allows the skin to breathe. “Mild antiseptic creams like Savlon work really well but you should definitely stay away from things like Vaseline or Zambuk. Things like that are not endorsed for tattoo healing. They’re very occlusive - that means the skin doesn’t breathe.”

Laka also notes that some creams might draw out the colour.

You might want to avoid the beach...

Thinking of showing off your fresh tattoo at the beach? Think again. Seawater and sun are not good for new tattoos. “It’s called saline solution… We actually use that to tattoo out the pigment, to show you what it does to a tattoo. It draws the pigment out of the skin.” Laka cautions that you should only expose your tattoo to the sun after two to three weeks, when it has healed.

No touching

If you invite others admire your new tattoo, you will need to set some boundaries. Laka says hands are exposed to many germs which you don’t want near your newly inked tattoo because, technically, it is an open wound. “You only touch it when you have clean, washed hands.”

Say no to plastic wrap

To tattoo amateurs, the protective sheet used to cover new art might appear to be regular plastic wrap you buy in supermarkets but it isn’t. It is a medical-grade plaster, usually used for burn victims. Some artists do use store-bought plastic wrap, which Laka warns against. “It’s bad – it promotes sweat. You don’t want sweat because it's an open wound and sweat (might contain) bacteria."