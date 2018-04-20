7 things you didn't know about: Tattoos

Rappers, soccer players and jail birds have become synonymous with tattoos, but tattooing has been practiced around the world for centuries, and is deeply rooted in ritual practice and tradition.

Early evidence of tattoos can be traced back as far as Ancient Egypt, with two mummies that were recently discovered having been found sporting tattooed images of sheep, bulls and mysterious lines.

Throughout history tattoos have come to represent a number of things including status symbols, declarations of love and symbols of punishment.

The word "tattoo" is said to come from the Samoan word "tatau" which means "to strike"—love them or hate them, tattoos are an art form and still have important cultural significance around the world.

Here are some facts you might not know about tattoos.

1. Having tattoos might make you sweat less.

A study conducted by Alma College in the USA found that those with lots of tattoos tended to generate half the amount of sweat as compared to those with no tattoos.

On top of that, the sweat composition of those with many tattoos contained twice the amount of sodium.

The study suggested that heavily tattooed people may be more at risk of heat-related injuries because their bodies could not get rid of heat as fast as they should. However, more studies still need to be conducted to provide concrete proof of this.

2. The earliest tattoo inks were prepared by mixing ashes from completely burned wood with water.

One of the oldest tattoo ink recipes involved adding an ash and water mix to other materials including Egyptian pine bark, corroded bronze, leek juice or insect eggs.

To remove a tattoo in the early days? Early forms involved applying scum from the bottom of a chamber pot mixed with strong vinegar, or...pigeon feces.

3. Your skin is pricked between 50-3000 times a minute when getting tattooed.

Yes, that's right–an electric gun machine similar to a dental drill pricks your skin thousands of times while injecting ink into the dermis, the inner layer of the two main layers of the skin.

The needle leaves a drop of insoluble ink in the skin with each puncture.