Vuyo Mere: The mark of a man who has changed

Vuyo Mere's tattooed body makes him one of the most recognisable footballers in Mzansi.

The defender has over the past few years turned his body into a canvas of artwork drawn in indelible ink.

The 34-year-old has a fascination with artistic works.

"My tattoos represent a bit of what I have been through in life and they have a special meaning," Mere said.

"I have had many ups and downs in my career and I have done a lot of growing up over the past few years.

"After I got my first tattoo, I got another one, and then another again, and today they are part of who I am."

Mere disagrees that tattoos are associated with "bad boys".

"I think there are people who stereotype people with tattoos but there is nothing bad about them. That's an old mentality and way of thinking."