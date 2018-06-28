Ink hogs the football fields in Russia 2018

While the Chinese government has ordered their sportsmen to cover up their tattoos and wash the dye out of their hair as it's against their nationalist self-image, other soccer players at this year's World Cup are putting their best tattoos on display.

So while the Chinese boys run around covered, Puma took full advantage to be inspired by especially German Marco Reus's body ink.

They released an evoSPEED boot in black-yellow for kids. The brand's signage is strewn across the side and inspirational words such as "Hope" and "Dream" inspired by Reus' tattoos and consisting of a clock, a baby hand, his nephew Nico's finger holding chains which have the initials of his sisters (Yvonne and Melanie) and his parents (Thomas and Manuela) - signifying a bond that will never break - are inscribed .

Reus is also big on experimenting with his hair - from mohawk to skewed hair and shaved sides.

While you may be hoping to see heartthrob Cristiano Ronaldo show off his abs, he won't have any ink in sight.

The Portuguese goal-scorer is said to be against tattoos as he is a regular blood donor and is terrified of contracting hepatitis C, which can be contracted if the engraving tools are not cleaned properly. He also tends to keep his hairstyle fairly consistent with a comb over, fade or undercut on the sides.

The dribbler however, does get creative with colour from time to time, with thousands of young fans following his style.

His competition, Argentinian Lionel Messi, got his wife Antonella Rocuzzo's lips tattooed on the lower part of his abs, just above his groin.

He also has the hand prints of his son Thiago on his left calf and his mother's portrait on his back. Leo also has the number 10 - his jersey number - a sword, football, Jesus's face with a crown of thrones and a rose window inspired by the Sagrada Familia Church in Barcelona, printed on his body.