Government is to intensify its public communication on the land issue‚ particularly with the international community‚ in the face of "an onslaught" following a controversial Twitter posting by US president Donald Trump.

Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane‚ who is also the spokesperson of the cabinet‚ said on Thursday that government international marketing agency Brand SA and the department of international relations have been instructed to "intensify interaction" with the global community to explain where President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration is going with its land transformation policy.

Mokonyane disclosed government's public diplomacy plans on the land issue after Trump entered the SA land debate on Wednesday night‚ with a tweet in which he said he's instructed the US secretary of state to "closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large-scale killing of farmers".

Mokonyane said Trump's social media post "was unfortunate" and government would embark on a global charm offensive to explain the rationale behind plans to change section 25 of the Constitution to provide for the expropriation of land without compensation in the public interest.