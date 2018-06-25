S Mag

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 BET Awards

By Keneilwe Pule - 25 June 2018 - 14:13
Image: Getty Images

Here's who slayed and who dismayed with their fashion choices at the 2018 Black Entertainment Television Awards:

Best Dressed

Image: Getty Images

Erica Ash

Not only did actress Erica Ash look striking, but she's one of the few celebs who reflected the 'Blackanda' theme of this year's event in her outfit.

Her geometric print dress and Fulani braids gave us serious Wakanda vibes without being costumey. 

Pearl Thusi

Serve! Pearl Thusi stunned in an ombre fringed dress by local designer Casper Bosman; we loved the graduation of sunset hues and crochet detailing. All in all it was a fun and flirty look.

Blackanda #betawards2018 @mintysfabrics

A post shared by nandi_madida (@nandi_madida) on

Nandi Madida

Props to Mintysfabrics, the designer of Nandi Madida's outfit, for giving a simple silhouette a lift with eye-catching embellishments.

On the Fence

Image: Getty Images

Amber Rose

The actress/model looked like a modern-day Marilyn Monroe with her long, bleached blonde tresses and skin-tight emerald dress.

Image: Getty Images

Nomzamo Mbatha

Legendary designer Coco Chanel once said "Always remove one thing before you leave the house. Less is more."

We wish Nomzamo Mbatha had followed this advice and ditched the headscarf, which gives her otherwise lovely outfit fortune teller vibes.

Worst Dressed

Image: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Janelle Monáe

While we applaud Janelle Monae for giving a satorial salute to Pride Month with her ruffled rainbow skirt, her overall look is just too disjointed.

Image: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Ashanti

Oops! Ashanti forgot to wear pants to the BET Awards. 

Image: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks's overly-embellished jumpsuit looked dated and the neutral colour washed her out.

Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell-which fashionistas got it horribly wrong at the "fashion Oscars"?

While some celebs' looks were indeed Oscar-worthy, others were more deserving of a red-carpet Razzie.
S Mag
20 days ago

Riky Rick, LootLove: best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Samas

The theme for the 24th Samas, 'Glammed Up', was interpreted in peculiar ways by the A-listers who descended upon Sun City.
S Mag
21 days ago

#MissSA2018: The best & worst red carpet looks

From Basetsana Kumalo to Pearl Thusi, celebs and influencers turned out in their droves for the 60th Miss South Africa pageant,
S Mag
28 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X