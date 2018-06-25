Adversity spurs on gifted DJ Lloyd Babedi

Condemned to a life on crutches, Lloyd Babedi never wallowed in pity. The 31-year-old Alexandra DJ not only fought back against disability but is now helping others.

Babedi said just last year alone he donated more than 130 wheelchairs to destitute people living with disability. And this year the number already stands at 15 and his beneficiaries are from Pretoria and Alexandra. He plans to donate five more wheelchairs to others in Tembisa this month.

"I had a proper support structure in dealing with my disability but there are a lot of disabled people out there who have no one. I know what they are going through," he said.

"Without a proper wheelchair you cannot go for job interviews. Some of these people simply need a hand up, not handouts to enable them to turn their lives around. It fulfils me to know that I help improve people's lives," he said.

Babedi said he had always dreamed of being in the entertainment industry from a young age, so it was no surprise he started an events company called Barkzz World.

Through the company, Babedi organises fundraising events to buy wheelchairs. He also uses money from his gigs and part of his salary to purchase wheelchairs.