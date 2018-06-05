Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell-which fashionistas got it horribly wrong at the "fashion Oscars"?
Trevor Noah, Lupita Nyong'o and Kendall Jenner were just a few of the famous faces who showed up for the 2018 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York last night.
This annual event celebrates the best of the American fashion industry and has been dubbed the 'fashion Oscars'. While some celebs' looks were indeed Oscar-worthy, others were more deserving of a red-carpet Razzie.
Here are the best and worst dressed of the night:
Best
Winnie Harlow
The model stunned in a navy one-shouldered gown by Tommy Hilfiger. Her hairdo gave us Veronica Lake vibes adding a touch of old-school Hollywood glamour to her classic look.
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel channeled a sexy Gatsby siren in a retro fringed dress by Raf Simons for Calvin Klein.
Campbell's ability to effortless pull-off this sort of daring look shows why the CFDA chose to honour her with a Fashion Icon Award last night.
Sara Sampaio
From afar it looks a bit bland, but up close model Sara Sampaio's J. Mendel gown is a masterpiece.
The sheer champagne pink fabric is embellished giving it a subtle shimmer and there's beautiful chevron embroidery edging the plunging neckline and at the waist.
The cut is also supremely flattering to this Victoria's Secret Angel's heavenly figure.
Worst
Lupita Nyong'o
She may have stolen hearts as a Wakanda warrior in Black Panther, but Lupita Nyong'o would have done well to steal another gown to wear to this event. She looks a bit like a saloon girl in a futuristic Western.
Di Mondo
If you don't know who Di Mondo is, you're unlikely to ever forget him after seeing his haunting CFDA red carpet look.
He's Insta-famous for wearing outlandish outfits like this one, which was designed by Iman Chenonceau.
Up close, this gown (?) looks like it might be made out of knotted red plastic garbage bags, but if he was making a statement about recycling, we just didn't get it.
Whoopi Goldberg
We failed to see the funny side of the comedian's vivid pink suit, which was designed by Project Runway alum Christian Siriano.