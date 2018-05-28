#MissSA2018: The best & worst red carpet looks
From Basetsana Kumalo to Pearl Thusi to Claire Mawisa, celebs and influencers turned out in their droves for the 60th Miss South Africa pageant, which took place on Sunday at the Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.
While we couldn't wait to find out which of the Miss SA 2018 finalists would win the crown, we were equally interested to see which A-listers' would be winners and losers in the red carpet fashion stakes.
Here's our pick of the best and worst dressed:
WORST:
BASETSANA KUMALO
Things are not usually so black and white, but there is no grey area here: Basetsana Kumalo's layered dress was a mixed fabric misstep. Beading, fringed trim, two different colours ... there's just too much going on here.
REINHARD MAHALIE
According to The Namibian, award-winning stylist Reinhard Mahalie is a regular fixture on the country's red carpets, where he dresses in drag to breakdown gender barriers in the fashion industry.
While we applaud his effort to make a bold statement about a social issue, we can't commend his outfit. His pink ruffled creation looked more like an over-whipped meringue than a red-carpet masterpiece.
THE BEST:
CLAIRE B. MAWISA
The abstract floral print on the skirt gave TV personality Calire Mawisa's classic white gown a contemporary edge. With a fitted top, sparkling embellishments at the waist, and an A-line skirt, the design also flattered her figure beautifully.
VANESSA CARREIRA- COUTROULIS
The former Miss SA's pairing of a crop top and full, floor-length skirt was bang on trend. It was figure flattering, bold and beautiful.
So proud to stand next to this exceptional man❤️ - - had such fun creating this look with the incredibly talented @grazia_verona! Her incredible workmanship & attention to detail brought my vision to life! I wanted something different & unexpected and I think we achieved that ... thank you Graz ❤️❤️❤️
PEARL THUSI
Yes, Pearl Thusi's dress had a lot going on here in terms of detailing, but there's something really alluring about it.
We can't help but wonder, though, if it wouldn't have worked better as a cocktail dress, cut off at the knee where the black part of the shimmering skirt ends.