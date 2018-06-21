A few essentials for Distruction Boyz's LA outing

S Mag

This week sees gqom kings Distruction Boyz jet off to the States for the BET Awards. The Boyz will be contesting the Best International Act category along with fellow Africans rapper Cassper Nyovest, Nigerian musicians Davido and Tiwa Savage in a pool that also includes talent from France and the UK.

As they jet off to Los Angeles, here's some of what we at Sowetan S Mag suggest they pack with them:

We don't want our boys losing their cool at any point, so we recommend a long-lasting deodorant like Nivea Men Cool Kick Roll-on, 50ml, (R22) that can last from BET red carpet to the after party. A statement cologne such as Valentino Uomo Absolu Noir EDP, 100ml (R1 815) with woody oriental notes is bound to turn a few A-list heads.

We suggest the 75ml Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Recovery Masque (R849), to apply as they touch down and instantly revive and hydrate skin. To keep the protection going all day, Neutrogena HydroBoost City Shield Hydrating Lotion should do the trick.

For a dope mix of stylish and functional wear, we recommend the Puma XO Parallel sneaker (R4299), available at Shelflife. The Callum festival backpack (R399) from Superbalist is the perfect accessory as it will add to their style, while giving them an option of extra storage for anything.

Distruction Boyz 'prayed a lot' to leave the drama for international glory

Distruction Boyz feared the worst when they were accused of stealing their massive hit Omunye.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Dress like the stars: AKA & DJ Zinhle

Who better to borrow style from than award-winning rapper AKA and DJ Zintle?
S Mag
1 month ago

Three things to know about Riky Rick's 'faceless' #SAMA24 look

According to fashion gurus‚ what Riky pulled off places him in a league of his own.
Lifestyle
16 days ago

