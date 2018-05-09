Dress like the stars: AKA & DJ Zinhle

AKA – The mix-up

Rapper and a businessman AKA effortlessly segues between suits and casual wear. His staple items include printed sweaters, highly exclusive sneakers and stacked jewellery, which add to his larger-than-life personality.

Steal his style

1. Invest in jewellery to add an edge to your everyday look. Play around with different types of jewellery, for example pair your silver pieces with an all-white outfit for a clean look.

2. Look for printed outerwear to make you stand out from the crowd - denim jackets and sweaters are essential for winter layering.

3. When selecting this star piece, go for a solid colour, such as black or white, with different textures, ie mesh or suede, for detail.

Wardrobe inspirations: