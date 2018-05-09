Dress like the stars: AKA & DJ Zinhle
Who better to borrow style from than award-winning rapper AKA and DJ Zintle? Once one of South Africa’s entertainment power couples, these two artists have not only become influential in their respective fields but have also gained popularity as style mavens. Here are a few items to steal from their wardrobes for a look that is sure to impress:
AKA – The mix-up
Rapper and a businessman AKA effortlessly segues between suits and casual wear. His staple items include printed sweaters, highly exclusive sneakers and stacked jewellery, which add to his larger-than-life personality.
Steal his style
1. Invest in jewellery to add an edge to your everyday look. Play around with different types of jewellery, for example pair your silver pieces with an all-white outfit for a clean look.
2. Look for printed outerwear to make you stand out from the crowd - denim jackets and sweaters are essential for winter layering.
3. When selecting this star piece, go for a solid colour, such as black or white, with different textures, ie mesh or suede, for detail.
Wardrobe inspirations:
DJ Zintle – Versatile chic
DJ Zintle is not referred to as the queen of house music for nothing. Her talent and mature style are a winning combination. Her ability to confidently blend her androgynous look with her ultra-feminine beauty requires some skill.
1. Remember an outfit isn’t about clothes alone, so try to match your hairstyle with your look, especially if you are planning on introducing androgynous items, such as a tie, to your wardrobe.
2. Pair your boyfriend shirts with statement skinny denim jeans and earrings to soften the boyish look.
3. Complete the androgynous style by adding military boots, double-breasted blazers and a leather satchel or messenger bag.
Wardrobe inspirations:
