Distruction Boyz feared the worst when they were accused of stealing their massive hit Omunye‚ and prayed that the controversy would not end their careers or put a stop to their international plans.

The group‚ who pretty much made our December with their crazy beats‚ made headlines earlier this year when DJ Lag accused them of jacking his beat to make their crowd-puller.

The group's Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi said they have now put the incident behind them‚ but at the time were concerned about what it would mean for their career.

"We just tried to do what we do best because we knew that we didn't do anything wrong. We continued doing what we love‚ which is making music‚ and prayed a lot about it. We were obviously worried about it affecting our gigs because you never expect it to happen but you just try and find a way to get around it."

Que said that the situation taught them to rely on each other and lean on the support of others in the industry.

The group have shaken off the negative vibes to not only score gigs in Barcelona and the UK over the last few weeks but grab a prestigious nomination at the BET Awards to be held later this year.

The boys were nominated in the Best International Act Award category alongside Cassper Nyovest‚ Nigerian musicians Davido and Tiwa Savage‚ Congolese star Fally Ipupa‚ French performers Booba and Dadju and UK acts J Hus‚ Stefflon Don and Stormzy.

"We are still trying to come to terms with it. It is massive for us. It has been a massive year for us and we are really honoured to be representing SA at the awards. I think it really shows that we have come far as artists here. A year or two ago gqom wasn't a thing and it was written off by almost everyone who heard it but to know that an international audience enjoys it is so humbling."

It's the next step in the group's plan to take over the world with gqom.

"When we started out‚ we wanted to take over Africa with our music but the world is watching us and we have the potential to be so much bigger. So‚ that is what we are going to do‚ go international and show people that we are here to stay. I think the moment we really realised that is when we travelled to the UK and heard people screaming our name. As boys from KZN that was mind-blowing."