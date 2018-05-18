Lifestyle

Cassper delivered a painful clapback to a troll over his BET nod

By Chrizelda Kekana - 18 May 2018 - 12:52
Image: Instagram

After recently being announced as one of the two South African nominees for the Best International Act Award for the 2018 BET Music Awards‚ Cassper Nyovest obvs feels invincible. So when a troll tried to come for him on Twitter‚ he showed him flames.

Just hours after the announcement was made‚ Cassper took to Twitter to share his joy.

We don't know if people were just trying to troll Cassper for the fun of it or they actually didn't understand what Cassper's nomination meant.

They went in with memes‚ telling Cassper to get over himself because many other SA rappers‚ including AKA and Nasty C have been nominated before.

But Cassper was ready for them this time.

The rapper wasn't wrong in bragging about being the only rapper form Mzansi to be nominated in the category.

Why? Because the category is new. So all your faves were nominated at the BETs‚ but under the Best International Act: Africa!

With his ammunition in hand‚ Cassper came out guns blazing!

This is probably how Cassper walked away after dropping that tweet!

And indeed...

Trending

Latest Videos

Loud cheers as Barca lands in Mzansi
What we know so far: Verulam Mosque attack
X