Cassper delivered a painful clapback to a troll over his BET nod
After recently being announced as one of the two South African nominees for the Best International Act Award for the 2018 BET Music Awards‚ Cassper Nyovest obvs feels invincible. So when a troll tried to come for him on Twitter‚ he showed him flames.
This is the biggest awards I have ever been nominated for!!! This one is for African hip hop !!!! Only African rapper on the list!!!! #BETAwards2018— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) May 17, 2018
Just hours after the announcement was made‚ Cassper took to Twitter to share his joy.
We don't know if people were just trying to troll Cassper for the fun of it or they actually didn't understand what Cassper's nomination meant.
They went in with memes‚ telling Cassper to get over himself because many other SA rappers‚ including AKA and Nasty C have been nominated before.
And Supamega made it Last year .. And he was the only African rapper on the list 🔥— #TouchMyBlood💉 (@Mhlengi_Zikode) May 17, 2018
mtshele😂. He was not the only rapper😂 pic.twitter.com/fVUJZG9L7K— Zimasa Nozombile (@masa_nozombile) May 17, 2018
But Cassper was ready for them this time.
The rapper wasn't wrong in bragging about being the only rapper form Mzansi to be nominated in the category.
Why? Because the category is new. So all your faves were nominated at the BETs‚ but under the Best International Act: Africa!
With his ammunition in hand‚ Cassper came out guns blazing!
Not to burst your bubble or anything but I just wanna put things into perspective. This is best international act and not best international Africa. It’s also the first time it will be presented on the main stage. Just so that re sa ba confusednyana. IT IS NOT THE SAME THING👏🏿 https://t.co/hUuVOimaYJ— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) May 17, 2018
This is probably how Cassper walked away after dropping that tweet!
