Distruction Boyz: We ‘stole’ Omunye

Gqom kings Distruction Boyz and their business partner DJ Tira have allegedly admitted that their blockbuster song Omunye was stolen from DJ Lag.

The three parties allegedly reached an agreement after a series of meetings held with copyright lawyer and forensics expert Graeme Gilfillan of Nisa Global Entertainment.

Gilfillan was representing DJ Lag, who was the complainant in the matter.

DJ Tira said: "We are in talks to try and resolve this issue peacefully for the sake of the sound that is currently ruling the SA dance scene and being warmly received internationally. We don't want to spend the money we don't have fighting.

"We believe in DJ Mphyd's productions. We will address the press once we have finalised our talks."

